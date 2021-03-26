Metro working to identify suspect in deadly gas station parking lot shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a deadly gas station parking lot shooting on March 22. The incident occurred around 3:37 a.m. in the central valley near Alta and South Valley View.

Responding officers found the adult male victim lying near a fuel pump. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation revealed the victim arrived at the station and started pumping gas. He then went inside the store and made a purchase before returning to the vehicle. According to Metro’s Homicide Section, while the victim walked through the parking lot, the male suspect confronted and shot him.

The victim’s name and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

If you have information about this incident, contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.