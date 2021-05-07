Metro working to identify suspect in assault of elderly man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a 79-year-old man on April 21. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. in a convenience store parking lot near Boulder Highway and Tropicana.
The suspect punched the victim, took his keys and attempted to steal the man’s car. Police say the suspect fled after a Good Samaritan stepped in.
Police released the following suspect description:
- Black male
- Late teens to early 20s
- Last seen wearing dark shorts and an orange and black backpack
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro’s Southeast Ara Command Investigative Section at (702) 828-3785. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.
The incident number is LLV210400093909.