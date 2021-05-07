Metro working to identify suspect in assault of elderly man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a 79-year-old man on April 21. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. in a convenience store parking lot near Boulder Highway and Tropicana.

The suspect punched the victim, took his keys and attempted to steal the man’s car. Police say the suspect fled after a Good Samaritan stepped in.

Police released the following suspect description:

Black male

Late teens to early 20s

Last seen wearing dark shorts and an orange and black backpack

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro’s Southeast Ara Command Investigative Section at (702) 828-3785. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.

The incident number is LLV210400093909.