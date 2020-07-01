Metro working to identify suspect in armed robbery of southwest Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking help identifying the suspect in the Feb. 24 armed robbery of a southwest Valley business. The incident occurred in the 6800 block of West Tropicana around 4:50 a.m.

Police say the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • Hispanic male in his 20s
  • 6’0″, weighing 180-200 pounds
  • Brown eyes and a black mustache
  • He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jeans and black and white shoes

If you have information, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

