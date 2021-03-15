Metro working to identify suspect in armed robberies of southeast valley businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in two armed robberies of southeast valley businesses. They both occurred in March.

The suspect description is as follows:

White male adult

Around 50-years-old

5’4″-5’6″, weighing 160 lbs

Last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, dark pants and dark shoes

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.