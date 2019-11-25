Metro working to identify 3 robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is asking for the public’s help in finding three suspects that robbed a business in North Las Vegas on Monday.
Officials say they caught the three men on video entering a retail business in the area. According to Metro, the suspects robbed an employee and may have been armed with a firearm.
The suspects are generally described as Black or Hispanic males in their 20’s.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Robbery Section, at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.