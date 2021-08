LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are working a barricade situation in the 4400 block of E. Twain Avenue, near Boulder Highway.

A man with a child in his arms was seen through an apartment window as officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Police tried to de-escalate the situation and have him come out peacefully, but now SWAT units have been called to the scene.

Police reported earlier there were not any weapons involved.

The call to police involved allegations of battery.