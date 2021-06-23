UPDATE: Barricade situation in east valley ends with suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade situation ended without incident on Wednesday after Metro police are responded to a domestic call in the east valley, near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

Police report that a suspect was taken into custody.

Police were told that a man with a firearm was inside a home in the 3900 block of Bolles Harbor Street. Officers had been called to the scene to investigate a domestic incident

Police surrounded the residence and began evacuating nearby residents . LVMPD Crisis Negotiators and SWAT were sent to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

