LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a stabbing near E. Twain and S. Maryland Parkway. According to Metro, when officers arrived at the 1000 block of East Twain Avenue, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. Officers are still in the area trying to locate the suspect.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story.