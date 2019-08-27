Metro: Woman shot and killed in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas. According to Metro, dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 1400 block of South Casino Center Dr. around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

Metro did not release any information on the suspect or suspects.

