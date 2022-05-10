LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department records bureau will no longer be processing applications for childcare workers as of May 17.

The work card applications will now be processed by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Background checks and fingerprint processing for all childcare applicants within Clark County will also be handled at NDPS.

Those with applications turned in to LVMPD before May 17 will be completed there.

For more information regarding the new child care, work card process can contact the Child Care Licensing Office at 702-486-3822.