Metro welcomes the public back to in-person First Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro held its first in-person First Tuesday event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It’s designed to bring residents and officers together to raise awareness on subjects that directly impact the community.

The department says currently, in the Spring Valley area, violent crimes are down, but other numbers are up.

“‘I had neighbors calling me saying, ‘Hey, there’s a guy walking down the street, checking door handles on your car last night,'” shared resident Greg Daniels.

Resident Jane Detevis said, “I need protection in our neighborhood. There are several ladies alone, and the crime is increasing, and cars are being stolen elsewhere.”

Residential and commercial burglaries are also on the rise.

Another hot spot within the Spring Valley Area Command (SVAC) is the West Tropicana corridor, between I-15 and Decatur. It hasn’t slipped Metro’s mind.

“In January, we have put a focus on how we police that area,” said Capt. Nick Farese of SVAC. “For a long time, it has been a haven for street level prostitution and other crimes.”

Spring Valley residents were happy to have their in-person sessions back, and Metro was pleased to reconnect with the community face-to-face again.

“It’s good to know that they are out there, and they do listen,” said Daniels.