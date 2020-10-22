Metro warns ‘vigilantes’ posing as children to lure suspected predators to stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police is warning citizens who are posing as minors to entice suspected child predators to stand down and let officers do their work.

In a news release, police said there have been several cases where so-called vigilantes have posed as children online to arrange meet-ups with a suspected predator.

“When the alleged offenders arrive at the meet location, they are confronted on camera

about the online exchange,” police said. “The videos are then posted on the internet, garnering

thousands of views. In some cases, the confrontations have become aggressive, and

there is concern that the situation could escalate to violence.”

Metro said anyone who suspects someone of attempted rape of a minor to contact them at 702-385-5555 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.