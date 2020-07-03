Metro warns public against celebratory gunfire, illegal fireworks during holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police warned the public against celebratory gunfire and illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday. An increase of gunfire complaints led to the warning.

Police say discharging a firearm and endangering the public can result in up to one year in jail, damage to property and worst of all, accidental deaths.

“It’s the old rule, what goes up must come down,” said Deputy Chief James Seebock, head of Metro patrol operations, “and bullets have a trajectory that can cause a lot of damage and even inadvertently kill someone.”

According to a news release, if complaints of illegal gunfire continue to rise during the holiday weekend, it could overwhelm emergency personnel. Reports of illegal shootings reportedly increased by 20% and ShotSpotter detected four times the amount of gunfire this month compared to last.

Officials also asked the public’s help in keeping emergency services from being overwhelmed by reporting illegal fireworks to iSpyFireworks.com instead of calling 911.

Authorities say illegal pyrotechnics are those that leave the ground.