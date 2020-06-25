Metro warns public about scam involving prepaid & gift cards, wire transfers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are warning the public about a scam that involves prepaid cards, retail gift cards and wire transfers. The department says it has received an increase of reports from victims.

When the scam is in progress, the following occurs:

An unknown subject calls the victim, posing as a representative of a utility or government agency

Caller requests payment of an outstanding debt

Caller then threatens the victim with shutting off utility services or issuing an arrest warrant if payment is not immediately made over the phone using a prepaid card, gift card or a wire transfer

Metro says if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to represent a company or government agency, and they demand payment over the phone, be suspicious.

Individuals should not provide personal or financial information without verifying a caller’s legitimacy. Authorities remind the public no legitimate company or government agency will ask for personal information via phone or request a payment using gift cards.

If you believe you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can file an incident report with Metro. Anyone with additional information about this scam can contact Metro. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.