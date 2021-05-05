Metro warns of phone scam as callers try to trick residents into paying

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are warning the public about a telephone scam using phone numbers that spoof official police numbers.

Scammers are calling and trying to solicit money to avoid an investigation.

Metro reminds residents that police will not contact anyone for these reasons:

Call and demand immediate payment for warrants or traffic fines.

Threaten arrest for failure to pay.

Request credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Request personal information such as a Social Security number.

Sell or solicit money for any type of service, including insurance services for funeral expenses.

To learn about other phone scams, visit the LVMPD Financial Crimes Section webpage.



Anyone with any information about fraud cases or has been a victim is urged to contact the LVMPD Theft Crimes Bureau Financial Crimes section at 702-828-3483. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.