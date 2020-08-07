Homeowners, organizers could be criminally charged, fined for illegal house parties, Metro says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say they are seeing a dangerous trend involving illegal parties at short-term rentals that has resulted in the deaths of three people.

On Friday, Metro released a public service announcement “Help Us Stop Illegal Parties” that warns property owners, organizers and promoters they could face charges, jail time and large fines. Police believe the illegal parties are happening because bars and clubs are closed due to the pandemic.

Police say it’s a bad idea if homeowners think this might be a way to make some quick money.

According to Metro’s new release, “The stern warning comes in the wake of two separate house parties that ended with three individuals losing their lives.”

Both parties were organized by unlicensed party promoters who illegally provided alcohol and held a gathering of more than 50 people which violates the governor’s COVID-19 orders, police said.

Residents have been asked to call 311 if they believe an illegal party is forming or currently going on.