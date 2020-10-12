Metro Warning: Porch pirates will be out in force because of Amazon Prime Day

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. Amazon, which is racing to deliver packages faster, is turning to its employees with a proposition: Quit your job and we’ll help you start a business delivering Amazon package. The offer, announced Monday, […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Americans will be ordering thousands of items from Amazon as it begins Prime Day 2020 which starts on Tuesday. The two-day event offers special deals to prime customers.

Metro Police are warning Las Vegas valley residents that criminals know there will be a lot of packages delivered locally and residents need to be on the lookout for people who will be stealing some of those packages from front porches.

Metro posted tips on its Twitter account to help residents avoid having their packages stolen. Among other things, they recommend that someone be home to get the package or it be delivered to a business address. If that’s not possible, they encourage neighbors to work together to collect packages for each other.