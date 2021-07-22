Metro veteran McMahill says he will run for sheriff in 2022

LAS VEGAS — The retired second-in-command at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says he’ll run to replace Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

McMahill began his career with Metro in 1990 and was appointed as undersheriff by former Sheriff Doug Gillespie in 2014. He continued in that role under Lombardo until he retired in December.

“Serving the citizens of Clark County and working alongside the best trained police officers in our country has been one of the highest honors in my life. To be able to serve at every level of the organization has allowed me to implement those things that matter most to me: true partnership between police and the community, relentless crime fighting focused on keeping our citizens safe and our victims cared for, accountability and transparency at all levels of the organization while also providing the best training and policies to guide our employees,” McMahill said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

Former Undersheriff Kevin McMahill’s announcement on Tuesday drew an endorsement from Lombardo, who’s running as a Republican to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

McMahill is the first sheriff candidate to announce for the November 2022 election. He’s a 53-year-old U.S. Army veteran with three decades as a Las Vegas police officer.

McMahill’s public profile expanded after the Las Vegas Strip shooting in October 2017, when he frequently fielded questions about the investigation of the massacre that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds injured.