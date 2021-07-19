Metro patrol unit involved in crash at Harmon, Pecos in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro patrol unit was involved in a crash at Harmon and Pecos in the east valley Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:01 p.m.

One officer was inside the vehicle at the time. Metro says as a precaution, the individual was transported to UMC Trauma.

The other vehicle’s driver was transported to Sunrise Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Harmon is closed in both directions west of Pecos as they investigate. Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.