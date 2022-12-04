LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are trying to determine who robbed a business Saturday in a commercial area just southwest of downtown.

Police said in a news release that four “subjects” robbed the business in the area of West Desert Inn Road and South Valley View Boulevard, with at least two armed with “a handgun and a long gun.”

Staff and customers were ordered to the ground during the robbery, the release said.

The release included photographs from video surveillance of at least two persons wanted in the robbery but did not specify a time or provide any other details.

Anyone with information can contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section, 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.