Metro police average 14 DUI arrests a day in 2021 and more crashes than previous year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New statistics from Las Vegas Metro Police show our roads were filled with dangerous drivers throughout 2021.

For the calendar year, police reported an increase of 20.4% for all types of reported crashes compared to 2020. Metro investigated 20,324 crashes in 2021.

Of those, 11,363 resulted in injury, an increase of 26.3% over 2020.

By the end of 2021, Metro had responded to 149 deadly crashes, an increase of 43.3% over 2020.

Of the 149 deadly crashes, 47 involved a pedestrian dying.

Police report a 2.5% decrease in DUI arrests in 2021 compared to 2020. However, the total number of DUI arrests was 5,250. This means that police were arresting, on average, 14 people a day for DUI.

Police statistics also show that from Jan. 1, 2021 through November the department wrote 171,819 violations, a decrease of 3.8% over 2020.