Metro to host bond with residents and pooches in “Paws with Patrol” event Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police officers say they will “be all ears” at an event that will allow them to get to know you and your pooch on Saturday.

The LVMPD Summerlin Area Command is inviting people to bring their precious pooches to its first “Paws with Patrol” event. It’s being held so residents can chat with officers and connect with the community.

The four-legged family-friendly event will take place on The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin from 10 a.m. to noon at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive.

Paws with Patrol is similar to the Coffee with a Cop program, allowing community members to interact with officers in an informal setting. A Path for Paws will also be holding a pet adoption at the event.