‘Drop your knife,’ Metro officer yells 7 times prior to shooting man in first officer-involved shooting of year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police played a 911 call and showed police body camera footage of an armed burglary suspect who was fatally shot by a Metro police officer last Thursday in the year’s first officer-involved shooting.

Metro Assistance Sheriff John McGrath held a news conference Monday afternoon to release details of the deadly Jan. 6 encounter in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

Ricardo Antonio Otero (Credit: LVMPD)

Police identified Ricardo Antonio Otero, 30, as the suspect who was shot after a confrontation with police on Broadbent Boulevard, near Cherry Street.

McGrath said police received a 911 call about a burglary in progress.

“The caller stated his son Ricardo Antonio Otero was armed with a knife and attempting to break into the house,” McGrath said.

McGrath said Otero was spotted by police walking along Broadbent and when a pedestrian stop was attempted, Otero refused to listen to police, dropped his backpack, pulled out a large hunting knife, and began walking toward Officer Jason Guerra who yelled seven times for Otero to “drop the knife.”

“From the time he dropped the backpack until shots were fired was 31 seconds,” McGrath said.

Image from the police body-worn camera of Metro Officer Guerra pointing his weapon at Ricardo Antonio Otero. (Credit: LVMPD)

Otero’s body-worn camera footage showed the incident unfold up until the point of the shooting.

“Otero then charged at Officer Guerra while holding the large knife in his hand. Officer Guerra discharged his duty weapon four times, striking Otero causing him to fall to the ground,” McGrath said.

Otero died at the hospital. McGrath said Otero’s father told police that his son had some mental health issues.

Guerra, 40, has been with Metro since 2015.