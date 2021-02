LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police will speak about recent carjackings and vehicle burglaries at an 11 a.m. news conference today in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Metro Cpt. Fred Haas of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Summerlin Area Command will address members of the media at W. Hacienda Ave. and S. Fort Apache Road.

Metro recently took three male juveniles into custody following reports of auto burglaries near Fort Apache and Sahara Avenue.