Metro thanks nurses at Southern Hills Hospital with donuts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Call it a sweet treat for frontline nurses. On Tuesday morning, Metro Police officers from the Summerlin Area command stopped by Southern Hills Hospital to say thank you to the nurses! It’s all a part of National Nurses Week.

Armed with dozens of donuts, Metro officers went around to different departments in the hospital, personally thanking and delivering handwritten notes.

Despite it being Police Week, Metro said they wanted to show their appreciation for nurses who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic.