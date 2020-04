LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro offered a heartwarming ‘thank you’ to all the essential workers serving our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the PSA, Metro officers reassured the community they are continuously working to keep our streets safe by protecting essential businesses and investigating crimes.

“We won’t let the virus win!” one officer’s sign reads. Others wrote, “We are proud of Las Vegas.

Officers had one final message for Las Vegans:

“StayHomeLasVegas, fight coronavirus!”