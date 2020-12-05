Metro teams up with Home Depot to donate Christmas trees to veterans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday season is a time of giving and caring, which is why the Home Depot Foundation partnered with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation to donate Christmas trees to veterans and community members in need.

The large-scale service project was part of ‘Operation Surprise,’ The Home Depot Foundation’s tenth annual season of service.

From Veterans Day, November 11, through December 31, members of Team Depot are looking to service and activate more volunteer projects across the country.