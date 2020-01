LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s downtown area command team say there are now six fewer guns on the streets of Las Vegas after serving a search warrant and recovering the firearms, along with illegal narcotics.

Thanks to the DTAC FLEX team there are SIX fewer guns on the streets of LV! Officers served a search warrant with SWAT assistance on multiple residences for illegal narcotics sales and recovered 6 firearms along with illegal narcotics. LLV200100018431 #OneLessGun#SixLessGuns pic.twitter.com/US3LHYl0tx — LVMPD DTAC (@LVMPDDTAC) January 5, 2020

Officials said in a tweet on Sunday that SWAT helped Metro serve a search warrant, which led to the findings of illegal narcotics and firearms.