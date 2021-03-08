Metro targeting speeders during increased enforcement March 15-29

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police will increase patrols March 15-29 to step up enforcement against speeding and aggressive driving.

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Breaking the speed limit often contributes to crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway, Metro said. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.

“Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality. The faster you drive, the less time you have to react,” according to Metro. “As your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.”

The increased enforcement effort is part of “Joining Forces” events.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.