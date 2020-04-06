Metro taking extensive measures to protect CCDC inmates from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say they are protecting Clark County Detention Center inmates from COVID-19 with enhanced measures. The department noted many of these measures were put into practice starting January 2020.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in any of Metro’s detention facilities, according to a press release.

Since March 12, 270 of the nearly 3,100 inmates have been tracked and monitored for coronavirus. Thirteen were tested. Of those tested, 11 were negative and two are pending.

The following are the measures CCDC and Metro employees are practicing:

Enhanced cleaning protocols 24/7

Sanitation stations in booking

Reducing holding cells in booking by 61%

Screening inmates for recent travel to hotspot areas

Checking for symptoms prior to booking

Screening officers and staff entering the facility

Acting quickly when an arrestee or inmate is considered high risk for COVID -19 They’re either placed under close medical observation in negative pressure rooms or Transported to the hospital

Limiting outside providers coming into detention facilities

As an agency, extended additional directives to officers to not make misdemeanor arrests unless necessary or mandated by law

CCSD “social distancing” strategies are as follows: