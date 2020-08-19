Metro SWAT responding to barricade situation in central Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro SWAT is responding to a barricade situation in the 1000 block of East Flamingo. Police say they are working to safely apprehend a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this morning.

Detectives believe the suspect was involved in the incident just after 8 a.m. at Stewart Avenue and 6th Street in Downtown Las Vegas.

According to Metro, no victims were struck by gunfire in this morning’s incident.

There are currently road closures in place. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.