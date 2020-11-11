Metro: Suspect stole over $200k worth of appliances from new homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing over $200,000 worth of appliances from new homes in the southwest Valley. Joseph Cash, 37, is accused of burglary and other crimes related to 30 incidents across the Enterprise, Summerlin, and Spring Valley area police commands.

According to authorities, the appliances were stolen before owners moved in, so the expense was at the cost of local builders. Metro says Major Case Protocol was put into action due to the number of incidents. Detectives from the aforementioned commands worked with builders on the cases.

Detectives observed the vehicles used in the crimes on surveillance footage. A tip to Crime Stoppers, as well as other investigative tactics, helped police identify the suspect.

Cash faces multiple counts of burglary and other crimes related to the incidents.

Police say “a large number” of the appliances were recovered. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

If you have information about the incidents, please call Metro’s Enterprise Area Command at 702-828-4809. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.