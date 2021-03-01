Metro: Suspect shot by auto shop employee while attempting to steal vehicle expected to survive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Jones and Desert Inn in the west valley. The incident happened around 6:47 p.m. at Panda Auto.

Officers responded to the auto shop after receiving reports of gunfire. The preliminary investigation indicates a suspect attempted to steal an unattended vehicle from the shop when a store employee confronted them.

Police say a struggle between the suspect and employee ensued while the vehicle was moving. The employee then shot at the suspect and held the individual at gunpoint until officers arrived. The vehicle halted in the parking lot.

The suspect was struck and taken to UMC Trauma. They are expected to survive.