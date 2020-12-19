Metro: Suspect in custody after stealing car at gunpoint, leading police on chase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One suspect is in custody after a police chase through Las Vegas and North Las Vegas Friday night. Police say the original call came out just after 6 p.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

Police received a call from someone saying their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. They gave police their vehicle’s description and two suspect descriptions.

Later, Metro Police officers driving through North Las Vegas spotted the vehicle. Officers atteempted to stop the vehicle, but it drove away quickly.

Police chased the vehicle through North Las Vegas, but NLVPD did not get involved in the pursuit.

The vehicle hit a median near 5th Street and Cheyenne Avenue, ending the chase.

The suspect driving the vehicle gave up and was arrested. A second suspect was not in the vehicle.

No accidents were reported as a result of the chase.

Detectives are on the scene investigating. Northbound 5th is closed in the area until the road can be cleared.