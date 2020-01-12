Metro: Suspect behind bars after running into local bar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a suspected DUI driver is behind bars after he ran a truck into a local bar overnight. From pictures, it appears the crash happened at the Time Out Sports Bar and Grill on Charleston Boulevard in west valley.

Metro’s Traffic Bureau tweeted some pictures along with some minor info regarding the suspect’s arrest. The breathalyzer in the first picture shows the driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was at .147 percent. The BAC legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Las Vegas City Jail is where he'll be spending his Time Out! Apparently, he didn't learn from his 1st! DUI #2 costs a bit more. Luckily, there was no one injured. #TimeOutIsBetterThanTimesUp #StrikeTeam pic.twitter.com/GmDofh2NJK — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 12, 2020

The tweet read “Las Vegas City Jail is where he’ll be spending his Time Out! Apparently, he didn’t learn from his 1st! DUI #2 costs a bit more. Luckily, there was no one injured.”

Suspected DUI driver’s vehicle / Courtesy: LVMPD Traffic Bureau, Twitter

According to Metro, this is the suspected DUI driver’s second DUI arrest.

No one was reportedly hurt in the crash.