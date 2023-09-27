LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives with Metro’s Summerlin Area Command are searching for a suspect accused of an August burglary in the west Las Vegas valley.

On Aug, 11 around 8 p.m., the suspect burglarized a vehicle in the area of Charleston Boulevard an Fort Apache Road, police said.

Metro police search for a suspect accused of burglarizing a vehicle near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road on Aug. 11, 2023 (LVMPD)

If you can identify the suspects or have any information, please contact Detective Sakoff at (702)828-9453. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702)385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com