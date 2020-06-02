Metro Sources: Metro officer shot in the head on life support

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro sources confirmed to 8 News Now that the officer who shot in the head at Circus Circus is on life support at UMC. The source said the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up behind and the shot the officer.
At the Federal Courthouse, an officer-involved shooting occurred when officers fired on a suspect who fired a shot at the courthouse. The suspect was hit several times. There is no word on his condition.
Gov. Steve Sisolak Tweeted outhis Office is monitoring the situation, writing, “My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation.”
Initially, 8 News Now’s Metro sources relayed a US Marshal had died after being shot in the head in front of the Federal Courthouse.
