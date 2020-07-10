Metro seeks to identify suspects in series of robberies in northwest Valley, NLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need the public’s help identifying three suspects in a series of robberies throughout the Valley. The incidents occurred in the Northwest Valley and North Las Vegas.

Police say the suspects attacked victims walking in parking garages. The suspects then robbed them and stole their vehicles.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1 Black male, late teens to early 20s Small build Last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt with a vertical white stripe, black pants and a surgical face mask

Suspect No. 2 Black male or female, early 20s Heavy set with short hair Last seen wearing a yellow short sleeve shirt, black pants, white shoes and a surgical face mask

Suspect No. 3 Black male, early 20s Thin build Last seen wearing a short sleeve black shirt, black track pants, black shoes and a surgical face mask



Anyone with information is asked to call the Summerlin Area Command Investigative Section at 702-828-9476. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.