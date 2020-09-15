Metro seeks suspects in July armed robbery of Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need your help identifying three suspects in the armed robbery of a Las Vegas business on July 12. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Sahara.

Authorities say the suspects entered the business and attempted to steal merchandise. One of the female suspects pointed a firearm at an employee as they attempted to leave without paying.

The suspects drove away in a white U-haul box truck.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1: White female adult with blonde hair, 5’5″, weighing around 150 pounds. Last seen wearing a pink bandana, red and black crop top black ripped pants, black boots and armed with a handgun.

Suspect No. 2: Black female adult, 5'5″, weighing around 150 pounds. Last seen wearing a gray shirt, jean shorts, black boots and blue surgical mask.

Suspect No. 3: Hispanic male adult, 5’8″ with a thin build. Last seen wearing a white shirt, dark jeans, black and white shoes, black backpack and black face mask.

If you have information, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.