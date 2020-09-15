Metro seeks suspect in armed robbery of east Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of an east Valley business. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of East Sahara on Aug. 2.

The suspect approached the victim and brandished a handgun before demanding money. The victim complied, and the suspect fled with an unknown of money.

The suspect description is as follows:

Black male adult

5’7″, medium build

Last seen wearing a black hat, black camo hoodie, black pants, black shoes and black face mask

If you have information, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.