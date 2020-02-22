WANTED: Metro seeks suspect in alleged robbery with deadly weapon in west Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a restaurant in the west Valley with a deadly weapon on Dec. 21. The incident happened near Hualapai and Desert Inn around 5 a.m.

Authorities say the man entered the business, brandishing the weapon, and took cash.

The suspect description is as follows:

Light-skinned black or Hispanic male, about 5’8″ and weighing 170 pounds

Last seen wearing a dark-colored winter coat, dark pants and white and black striped shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.