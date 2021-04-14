Metro seeks public’s help to solve random murder of father at gas station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of 24-year-old Kashif Brown will never see her son again. He was gunned down at a gas station on March 22.

“I have to go pick up my son’s ashes today,” she said.

Kashif Brown’s family.

Metro Police held a news conference at the Circle K on Valley View Boulevard and Alta Drive where Brown was killed.

He had pulled into the gas station around 3:30 a.m. to fill up his car before heading to work when a car pulled up next to him. Police said the suspect was looking for a person to rob.

“At that point, the suspect approached Kashif firing multiple rounds striking and killing him at the gas pumps directly behind me,” said Metro Lt. Ray Spencer.

(WATCH: Video below contains information about the crime, including surveillance video of the shooting and suspect’s video)

Metro released this video showing surveillance video which shows the shooting and the suspect’s vehicle which is described as possibly a 2015 gray Chrysler 300 driven by a Black man who had a Black female passenger.

“I urge everyone to please watch the video and reach out to us because you could have the answer that would give this family behind me closure and hold the person responsible for this horrific crime,” Lt. Spencer said.

Brown leaves behind a large family including a wife and three daughters.

Brown (third from the left) and his extended family. (Photo credit: Brown family)

“His girls will never get to grow up with their dad. He was always there with his family. He wasn’t in the streets. He would go to work, go back home and be with his family.”

Police said a reward is being offered in the case and urge anyone with any kind of information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.