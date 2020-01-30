Metro seeks public’s help in identifying third suspect in 2018 murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a third suspect in a 2018 murder in Las Vegas. Albert Chambers, 41, and Tayvion Chambers, 23, have already been arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Ujoumunna Onyedikachi.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, and his description is as follows:

Black male adult

Approximately 40-years-old

Heavy build

Last seen wearing a green shirt and dark pants

The incident occurred on December 31, 2018. Around 9:30 p.m., Onyedikachi was dropped off by an unknown person at Spring Valley Hospital. The victim suffered from a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Surveillance footage showed the three suspects entering Onyedikachi’s residence moments prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.