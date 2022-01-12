Metro seeks public’s help in identifying person of interest in Jan. 3 hit-and-run crash

Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Monday, Jan. 3, crash near East Sahara Avenue and South Santa Rita Drive. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking the public to help identify a “person of interest” in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in the east valley on Monday, Jan. 3.

A photo from a security camera shows a man police want to talk to in the investigation of a crash that occurred near East Sahara Avenue and South Santa Rita Drive. The Jan. 3 was at about 6:45 p.m.

If you have information about this man, please call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department – Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.”

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.