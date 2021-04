LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a robbery that happened Thursday near Rainbow Boulevard and Arroyo Crossing Parkway.

Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command tweeted photos of the suspects on Tuesday:

Detectives need help identifying robbery suspects.



On 02/22/21 at approx. 1120 hrs, a Robbery occurred near Rainbow & Arroyo Crossing Pkwy. If you recognize these individuals or have any info, contact Det. Trail (702)828-1924 or A15093T@LVMPD.COM event number LLV210200097545. pic.twitter.com/qvKyCLDuAe — LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) April 27, 2021

The robbery occurred at about 11:20 a.m., police said.

If you recognize these individuals or have any info, contact Det. Trail (702) 828-1924 or email A15093T@LVMPD.COM event number LLV210200097545.