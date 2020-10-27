Metro seeks public’s help identifying suspect in armed robbery of east Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help with identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of an east Las Vegas business. The incident occurred on Oct. 25 around 11:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Eastern Avenue.

The suspect entered the business, approached the cash register and brandished a firearm. He pointed the gun at the victim, who complied, then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

The suspect description is as follows:

Black male adult

5’7″-5’9″, weighing between 150-200 pounds

Last seen wearing a grey ski mask, grey hoodie with red draw strings, black pants and black shoes

If you have information, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.