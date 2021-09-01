Metro seeks public’s help identifying person of interest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Theft Crimes Bureau is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

Detectives believe the person shown in the photos may have information reference devices being used to obtain personal data.

The person of interest is described as a white male adult, between the ages of 25 and 35-years old.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, white hooded jacket with a blue vest, white pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this person of interest

is urged to contact Crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.