Metro seeks public’s assistance in locating missing, endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department is asking the public’s assistance with locating 41-year-old Anique Beauregard. She is believed to be endangered and in need of medical attention.

Beauregard was last seen the morning of Sept. 1 in the area of Lake Mead and Pabco, near the Lake Mead Recreational Area.

She was said to be wearing a black bikini with pink accents and riding in a black pickup towing two wave runners.

Authorities are asking local hospitals to check their registries for Beauregard.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Details during business hours at 702-828-2907.