Metro seeks public’s assistance identifying burglary series suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a series of slot machine parlor burglaries. At least 11 incidents were reported this month, with the suspects entering businesses and prying open cash validators.

The burglaries have occurred across the Valley, extending into jurisdictions outside of Metro’s.

Authorities describe the suspects as Hispanic male adults with medium builds and facial hair.

If you have information, please contact Metro Southeast Area Command Investigative Section at 702-828-8242. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the organization’s website.