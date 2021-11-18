Metro seeks man accused of spray-painting obscenities on patrol vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of vandalizing a patrol vehicle that was parked on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Harmon Avenue.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. carrying a backpack.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male adult who was last seen wearing a red and black long sleeve jersey with the number 13 on the back.

LVMPD seek the identity of suspect accused of vandalizing patrol car at Las Vegas Blvd near Harmon, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: LVMPD)

A closer look at the suspect can be seen in the video link provided at the top of this web article.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this person of interest is urged to contact Convention Center Patrol Investigations by phone at (702) 828-3204.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.